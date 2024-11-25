A Blue Ash Home’s Ties to the Civil War

Photo courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Address: 3849 Mohler Rd., Blue Ash

Price: $499,900

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for missing the historic significance of this Blue Ash house. Much of its square footage is in a multi-story 1968 addition that rambles down the hilly back lawn. But the shingled front section was built more than a hundred years earlier, in 1860, the year before the U.S. was plunged into the Civil War.

In 1863, that war would come very close to home as Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River with more than 2,000 cavalrymen. On the morning of July 14, Morgan made a panic-inducing pit stop a few miles away in Montgomery, stealing horses and generally running amok (“Morgan’s Raid” would make it all the way to Columbiana County in northeast Ohio before it was finally shut down).



You can see part of this home’s past in its original stone fireplace, more recently fitted with a wood-burning stove and surrounded by more stonework and red bricks. A dining area and two of the home’s three bedrooms feature some of the original stone walls and hand-hewn wood beams and planks. And the water pump out front reminds us that the house’s original owners did not enjoy indoor plumbing.

Over the years, more owners added to and subtracted from the property. “It was modernized for the 20th century and again for the 21st,” says Natalie Schoney, the listing agent. So, a kitchen and two-and-a-half bathrooms made their way inside. The kitchen is fully contemporary, with white subway tile, stainless steel appliances and range hood, an apron-front double sink, glass-top stove, and a center island. An oversized window lets in natural light that floods the main floor.

Much of the home is more artist’s loft than antebellum cabin: custom ironwork and unique wood carvings are fitted throughout. The addition also included a spacious new great room with a vaulted ceiling, brick-and-stone floor, and wall-sized windows overlooking the leafy back lot. A cozy family room features direct access to a spacious wooden deck. Outside you’ll find a large two-car garage and a one-room cabin, ideal for an art studio or children’s playhouse.

The house is walking distance to much of what Blue Ash has to offer: the Blue Ash Golf Course—one of the nation’s top-rated public courses—along with the 130-acre Summit Park and the Blue Ash Recreation Center. And, of course, it’s just a 10-minute drive to the juncture of Montgomery and Remington roads, where General Morgan made his infamous visit to the neighborhood.

