Luxury Meets Outdoor Extravagance in Villa Hills

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

Address: 944 Squire Oaks Dr., Villa Hills

Price: $2,750,000

For buyers whose checklist of requirements includes large lots, custom-designed homes, and a peaceful neighborhood, look no further than Country Squire Estates—a luxurious gem nestled in affluent Villa Hills. (Bonus points for the under 20-minute commute to downtown.) While the neighborhood certainly checks all the boxes, one listing is in league of its own.

Built in 2007 by Matth Toebben of Toebben Properties, 944 Squire Oaks Dr. has a commanding presence from the street—its brick exterior, arched windows, and immaculate landscaping all work together to create regal, refined curb appeal. “The home is exquisite,” says listing agent Laura Speed. Sitting on nearly two acres, with more than 10,000 square feet of living space, it’s a palatial footprint, yet the interior feels warm and welcoming.

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

High-quality architectural features are abundant, from arched, wood-trimmed door casings to detailed ceiling medallions to ornate trim and ceilings in both coffered and tray designs. The grand foyer is flanked by a formal dining room and richly paneled office. “The intricate woodwork is gorgeous,” Speed says.

The primary living spaces are a semi-open concept; the large kitchen opens into a breakfast nook and spacious family room. There’s a more relaxed feel here, aided by the rough-hewn texture of the stone fireplace and darker woodgrain on the coffered ceiling. Fabulous natural light pours through a wall of floor-length windows.

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

Across the kitchen, a formal living room has a higher ceiling, marble fireplace with extensive trim, and built-in china cabinets. It’s a space just begging to host guests, especially with the adjoining cocktail lounge—a unique little alcove complete with cabinetry, sink, and a large bar top that comfortably makes room for three large stools. Its location allows for easy access from the kitchen, living room, or formal dining room.

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

All five bedrooms are sumptuously sized, each en suite. (The total bathroom count is seven.) While there’s an air of luxury throughout the primary living spaces, it’s even more apparent in the lower level and walkout patio. There’s a separate fitness room, but outside its French doors, it’s all about entertaining. The enormous area packs in a pub-style bar, home theater, billiards room, and poker/gaming space.

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

If the party needs some fresh air, guests will be blown away by what awaits. “The backyard is an oasis,” Speed says. “It’s an entertainer’s dream.” The multi-tiered backyard offers spaces for nearly every type of get-together. Off the main floor living area, the covered terrace feels suited for those cozy, casual family evenings—an outdoor dining table, grill, fireplace, and TV. A nearby staircase goes down to the next level, with a firepit, additional seating, and grill station with built-in bar. At the bottom of a final set of perfectly landscaped stairs lies the pièce de resistance: A glimmering gunite pool and spa is surrounded by ample stone-scaping and lounge space.

Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

Mature trees surround the property, creating a natural privacy screen. Their vast array of foliage provides visual interest through all four seasons. As sun sets on the beautiful property, “life slows into something extraordinary,” Speed says.