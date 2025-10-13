Live Like Royalty in This Indian Hill Estate

Photograph by Todd Slater

Address: 5200 Kroger Farm Rd., Indian Hill

Listing Price: $5,720,000

What did the first man on the moon and the singer of “Baby, I Love Your Way” have in common? Surprisingly, the answer is Indian Hill. Neil Armstrong lived there prior to his death in 2012, as did rocker Peter Frampton for more than a decade in the early 2000s. Last year, Forbes ranked the affluent area as the second wealthiest ZIP code in Ohio, with a median home value of nearly $674,000. The geography is lush and varied, from densely wooded slopes to clear streams and grassy fields. It’s no surprise that gorgeous homes dot the idyllic landscape.

Photograph by Todd Slater

One such stunner is currently on the market, for anyone shopping in the eye-popping $5 million range. 8200 Kroger Farm Rd. stretches across more than 14,000 square feet, surrounded by five acres of mature trees that offer green as far as the eye can see. “This property exemplifies what today’s discerning buyers value most in real estate, which is privacy and timeless design in an exceptional location,” says listing agent Allison Thornton.

Reaching the estate feels akin to a fairy-tale quest down a meandering driveway with lovely ponds on either side and the castle-like structure rising in the distance. Built in 2002, the home features high-end finishes throughout, yet the interior feels easily livable. The grand foyer offers a gorgeous view straight through to the rear of the property, via enormous floor-to-ceiling windows in the two-story great room.

Photograph by Todd Slater

Each living space is elevated by custom millwork, gleaming hardwoods, and soaring ceilings. The primary suite is especially appealing with its double-sided fireplace that warms a sitting room on one side and bedroom on the other. The remaining four bedrooms are all spacious with walk-in closets; three feature en suite bathrooms.

Photograph by Todd Slater

The basement features fabulous recreation space, plus a game room and fitness center. Outside, a limestone terrace overlooks the saltwater pool. A nearby pavilion offers ceiling heaters and fireplace to allow for year-round enjoyment. In a home this spectacular, you’ll experience life on a grand scale, every day.

Photograph by Todd Slater