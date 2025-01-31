2025 James Beard Nominees Announced

Three local restaurant industry professionals—two chefs and one bar owner—have been nominated in the country’s most prestigious awards program celebrating culinary excellence.

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

Jordan Anthony-Brown of The Aperture in Walnut Hills is listed in the “Emerging Chef” category, which recognizes “a chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come” while David Jackman of Wildweed in Over-the-Rhine made the list for “Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).” The Aperture was named to The New York Times’s “America’s Best Restaurants 2024” list back in September while Wildweed was included in Esquire’s 2024 edition of the “Best New Restaurants in America.”

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Mike Stankovich of Longfellow in Over-the-Rhine is in the running for the “Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service” award, a new category recognizing “a service professional who creates and serves cocktails or other offerings such as low- and non-alcoholic beverages” who “has set high standards; demonstrates creativity and consistency in innovation, hospitality; is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture; and has served as an exceptional example or mentor for other beverage professionals.”

Photograph courtesy of Longfellow

“For 35 years, the James Beard Awards have stood as a testament to American food culture and its exceptional talent,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, in a press release. “What began as a celebration of culinary achievement has evolved into a platform leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence.”

Winners will be announced on April 2 and the awards ceremony will take place on June 16 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.