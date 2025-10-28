1922 On The Square Brings Big Flavors to a Small Town

Photograph by Hunter Waddell

Central Ohio is home to some of the state’s oddest attractions and you’re sure to work up an appetite while on your adventures through the hinterlands. A place like 1922 On The Square seems like an anomaly among the fast-food joints, chains, and roadside taverns that populate the culinary landscape in small Ohio towns, but it has deep fine-dining roots. Alex Athan’s great grandfather George opened a restaurant back in the 1920s (1922, to be exact). The eatery Alex owns with his wife, Stephanie, is its spiritual descendant, housed in the exact spot where his progenitor moved into in 1934. With its banquette seating, dark wood wall paneling, and marble flooring, the space feels modern and classic at the same time.

The restaurant’s menu has some favorites from the old family business—like the shrimp scampi and the Parmesan garlic bread—but mainly focuses on dishes with sustainably sourced ingredients whenever possible. This is reflected best in its signature dishes, like the Chilean sea bass served with charred green beans and the prime rib ravioli. The charred eggplant is an excellent main course, with its pickled red cabbage adding a tangy kick to the main ingredient.

If you’re not in the mood for a big meal, you can pull up a chair in the Natoma Lounge Bar. A 1922 Old Fashioned made with Buffalo Trace bourbon matches the vibe perfectly.

1922 On The Square, 10 N. Park Pl., #12, Newark, Ohio, (740) 915-6346