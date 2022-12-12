12 Days of Gift Guides: Ideas for Artists and Art Lovers

Unsure what to get the artsy type for the holiday? Here are five local options from Cincinnati shops to read, decorate, wear, and enjoy.

Joseph Urban: Unlocking an Art Deco Bedroom Book

This book, from the Cincinnati Art Museum, explores the life and work of architect and designer Joseph Urban. The book takes a deep dive into one of Urban’s last commissions and unlocks the story behind its historic interior. Read more about the exhibit in our July story here.

$49.95; Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., (513) 721-2787

Rookwood Body Part Tiles

These eccentric ceramic tiles from Rookwood Pottery are the perfect gift for those who appreciate the avant-garde while decorating. Each tile is handmade and is available in nose, belly, ear, breast, and eye. This unique piece is a great way to give them a gift they’ll never forget (and neither will their guests).

$58; 21c Museum Hotel Shop, 609 Walnut St., (513) 578-6600

Josie Masset Watercolor Prints

Josie Masset’s watercolor prints are a great way to gift the art lover in your life and support local artists. Masset is a painter, comic artist, and illustrator from Cincinnati, and her delicate watercolor scenes capture the essence of local buildings and landmarks. From Cincinnati landmarks to custom prints of a residence of business, there’s no doubt that you’ll find something special for a special someone.

Prices vary; order at josiemasset.com

Skinny Dip Jewelry

These aren’t your mother’s polymer clay jewelry. Skinny Dip Jewelry is a great locally-based shop for someone who channels their love for art into fashion. Owner Morgan McGoff crafts ever piece by hand in her home studio and uses her platform to promote living as your authentic self. With a huge collection of handmade polymer rings, earrings, and necklaces, you just might pick up a gift for yourself, too.

Prices vary; order at skinnydipjewelry.com

Suders Art Store Gift Certificates

Not sure what exactly to get your circle’s artist? This gift is the perfect route to treat any kind of artist in your life. Suder’s Art Store offers a wide variety of supplies from paints, canvases, and brushes to frames, films, and sculpting materials. With a gift certificate, you can surprise them with a shopping spree of their dreams.

$25–$250; 1309 Vine St., (513) 241-0800, sudersartstore.com

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com weekdays November 28–December 13 for new gift guides featuring ideas from local creators, crafters, and shops. One last gift guide coming tomorrow: ideas for winos and craft beer lovers.