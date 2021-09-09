Where to Find Your Next Pair of Walking or Running Shoes

Find your next shoes at these three local shops before hiking, running, creek stomping, or doing anything else outdoors (your feet will be glad you did).

PHOTOGRAPH BY JEREMY KRAMER

Fleet Feet

The local franchisee opened its fourth area shop in the summer in the Fifty West complex near Mariemont, just steps from the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Join any number of running clubs, and expect tie-ins with Fifty West beer and food events and on-site bicycle shop. Multiple locations including 7667 Wooster Pke., Mariemont, (513) 272-0555, fleetfeet.com/s/cincy

JackRabbit

Five years after Bob Roncker sold his local running shoe stores, the Denver-based owner rebranded all of its U.S. shops as JackRabbit. You’ll find the familiar excellent customer service here, along with online ordering and store pickup, scheduled fittings, and a product review and running tips blog. Multiple locations including 1993 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-3006, jackrabbit.com

Delamere & Hopkins

Known as the city’s hub for fishing gear, classes, and guided trips, the venerable Delamere & Hopkins feels miles away from Hyde Park Square once you step inside. They’ll help you gear up for your next outdoor adventure with waterproof leather or rubber hiking boots and other apparel. 2708 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 871-3474, dhoutfitters.com