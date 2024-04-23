Let’s Go To The Antique Mall

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

Riverside Centre Antique Mall

With more than 30,000 square feet of vendors, and items ranging from vintage clothes to art pottery to rustic architectural salvage, you’ll find plenty of treasures at this east side mall. 3742 Kellogg Ave., Columbia-Tusculum, (513) 996-2014, facebook.com/riversidecentreantiques

Ohio Valley Antique Mall

If they don’t have it at Ohio Valley Antique Mall, you don’t need it. More than 600 vendor spaces line aisles with street names (so you can navigate the place). There’s even a café if you’re hungry. 7285 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, (513) 874-0274, ohiovalleyantiques.com

Flamingo Haven

Located conveniently near the Este Avenue St. Vincent de Paul (make a day of it!), Flamingo Haven’s vendors serve up a mix of vintage items from ’70s home decor to Depression glass. 4530 W. Mitchell Ave., Winton Place, (513) 541-1812, facebook.com/flamingohavenantiquemall

West Chester Antique Center

Treasures here are a bit more contemporary—think VHS tapes and Star Wars memorabilia—and there’s a selection of upcycled goods as well. 4924 Union Center Blvd., West Chester, (513) 486-2098, facebook.com/westchesterantiquectr