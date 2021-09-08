This Colorful Walnut Hills Charmer Has a Secret Tunnel

2338 Kenton St., Walnut Hills

Modern meets charm in this four bedroom, three bath home in Walnut Hills. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—this signature Cincinnati neighborhood is revived and booming. Years ago, the Eden Park-adjacent town was a bustling and independent community. Flash forward to today, it’s currently an eclectic mix of old homes, new construction, popular restaurants, and snazzy bars that make it an in-demand place to be. This home on Kenton is in the heart of it all.

Photograph courtesy Daniel Kersey

The modest facade pops among the other homes on the street with its navy blue paint and yellow-gold accents. Compared to other houses in the neighborhood, there’s ample outdoor space, too. Think chicken-wire fencing, quaint wooden gates, a large patch of grass, and an herb garden already in place.

Photograph courtesy Daniel Kersey

Bright orange walls, massive windows, and nine-foot ceilings greet you in the living room, where details like original doors and crown molding help the space retain its charm. Through an archway, you’ll find a dining room space and a small seating area with turquoise walls and a dedicated closet for the washer and dryer. There’s a full bath downstairs, and around the corner is the star of the home—the kitchen.

Photograph courtesy Daniel Kersey

The chevron-pattern floor that looks like hardwood is actually a two-toned tile that contrasts beautifully with the light gray shaker cabinets. Without an island, the room offers loads of space to maneuver around the kitchen and counter space aplenty. Stainless appliances and granite countertops pair nicely with the more modern elements and loads of light filters in from the back and side yards. Plus, there’s a door to access the herb garden while whipping up dinner.

Photograph courtesy Daniel Kersey

Upstairs, the main bedroom has two large windows that draw in natural light to brighten the room. On the third floor, original hardwood floors and exposed brick add depth and interest to the space. Slanted walls with inset windows create dimension and the more muted colors tone down the second floor. It’s the perfect space for a home office or kids’ playroom.

Photograph courtesy Daniel Kersey

The side yard is where you’ll find the herb garden and a large patch of grass to assemble a kid or dog-friendly spot and a concrete slab to setup a table and chairs for entertaining guests. Perhaps the coolest part of the home is the tunnel that leads to the four-car garage. You’ll never have to face the winter cold!