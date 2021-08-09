This Cheviot Tudor Was Once Home to a Teenaged Andy Williams

3448 Alta Vista Ave., Cheviot

Did you know that a young Andy Williams and his brothers were once radio hosts on WLW? During his family’s short stint here in Cincinnati, Williams lived in this charming Tudor in Cheviot while he and his siblings attended nearby Western Hills High School.

The “king of Christmas music” began his lifelong career in radio when he was only 14 years old, working with his brothers on WLW’s sponsored morning program, Time to Shine, and singing on air with the Boone County Jamboree.

As the Williams Brothers made a name for themselves here in the Queen City, Andy’s father took the family west to Hollywood, where they appeared in several movies and sang backing vocals in Bing Crosby’s “Swinging on a Star.” Eventually, Andy split off to pursue his own solo career. But in 1964, the legendary singer returned to his childhood home in Cheviot—in archived news footage, you can even spot the Rookwood fireplace in the background.

Today, the remarkably well-preserved Tudor is a slice of living history in the affordable west-side neighborhood. Built in 1930, the home features four bedrooms and two baths, and it’s chock full of whimsical details, like the half-moon arch opening to the cozy front porch and the coved ceilings inside.

In the living room, you’ll spot that gorgeous Rookwood fireplace framed by wood-trimmed windows that fill the space with natural light. A wide archway leads into the spacious dining room, located right off the kitchen.

The kitchen is warmed by simple cabinets, granite countertops, and cream-colored tile that compliments the space. Stacked pantry cabinets make for plenty of storage space, and the L shape of the room provides easy access to the rest of the first floor. Elsewhere in the home, the four bedrooms are warm and welcoming, with plenty of space for a growing family.

Although the basement isn’t finished, there’s plenty of potential. The space could be a killer family room or basement den for the ambitious homeowner ready to take on a project!

With a wide deck and tons of yard space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining. The fence and trees make the outdoor space feel private, and the swing set and wide driveway would make a great space for kids to play. If Williams could see his childhood home now, we’re sure he’d be proud.