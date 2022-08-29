This Charming Indian Hill Home is Designed for Entertaining

7420 Brill Rd., Indian Hill

This quaint, hidden home stands out in the iconic Indian Hill neighborhood. It’s charming from the inside, out, with a lush front yard dotted with mature trees that disguise the entrance.

Photograph courtesy WOW Video Tours

Inside, you’ll immediately notice the attention to detail paid to the design of the home. Owner and interior designer Vickie Petrie offers her design work to area clients, but this four bedroom, four bath home was a project for her own home.

Photograph courtesy WOW Video Tours

“I’ve never really been a good rule follower—especially as it pertains to designing,” says Petrie. “Sounds cliché, but your home should reflect you. If you like different things, so be it! I think my home reflects my love for vintage items, tribal pieces, texture, bling, contemporary and most importantly, my love of all the sentimental items I have picked up from my travels, my kids’ handmade items, and inherited pieces from my family.” The well-appointed home is decorated with snazzy wallpaper, molding detailing, and elaborate light fixtures that are a statement in a few rooms.

Photograph courtesy WOW Video Tours

Throughout, hardwood floors offer a warmth to the spaces with white walls and arches that add interest. Each room has a stellar detail, but the true star of the home is the kitchen. “The kitchen truly is the heart of this home,” says Petrie. “Whether we are entertaining, folding loads of laundry, playing a game with the family, or wrapping Christmas presents on that huge island, it is truly where everything happens.”

Photograph courtesy WOW Video Tours

Photograph courtesy WOW Video Tours

That treasured island space opens up to the living room, where you can peer out the wall of windows overlooking the backyard. Off to the side of the main counter, the range and stainless fridge are nearby with easy access to cooking and entertaining guests. The combination of open shelving, traditional cabinets, and storage cabinets provide space for every kitchen tool and gadget you can think of.

“This is truly a special property offering a combination of original character and perfectly styled updates on a picturesque lot in the most convenient part of Indian Hill,” says listing agent Debi Martin. “The kitchen design is as well-equipped as homes that are much more expensive.” Other rooms that stand out in the home include the primary bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a family room complete with a fireplace for chilly nights in Cincinnati.