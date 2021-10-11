Just Steps from Washington Park, This OTR Gem Has a Patio Courtyard for Fall Bonfires

227 Magnolia St., Over-the-Rhine

Molly Nagle of Spruce Nail Shop isn’t just a savvy business owner—she also renovated this Over-the-Rhine property six years ago, before OTR was the hot place to be. “I bought the property when I was single and kept it as a two family for three years, then converted it to a single family after getting married and welcoming our first baby,” says Nagle. “It’s been a great home to us for six years.”

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

The property was built in 1900 but was left untouched for 20 years before Nagle, her father Art Reckman, and brother Chris got ahold of it to renovate from the inside out. Because the home on Magnolia is located on the end of five attached homes, it has its own driveway and yard. Plus, it’s on a double lot with unusually ample parking space for the downtown neighborhood—there are two spots in the back and two in the driveway.

The charming, baby-blue facade is welcoming with its quaint doorstep and rustic front door. Inside, the living room features built-in shelving, pops of exposed and painted brick, and a charming mantle that anchors the space.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

Straight ahead, the floor plan opens to the kitchen, which shines with all-white cabinets, countertops, and stainless appliances. And if you’ve ever been to Spruce Nail Shop, you know the vibe—the space is decorated with modern art murals and tasteful splashes of color.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

Down the hall, there’s a bonus room that’s currently used as a multi-purpose room, but the natural light that pours into the space would be perfect for an office or home gym. The home’s bedrooms feature unique details like a barn door reclaimed from a property in Lower Price Hill, board and batten walls, and closet systems in several rooms.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

As for outdoor space—there are actually two! On the second level, a balcony overlooks the backyard. And on the main level, the private courtyard is sectioned off by a dark, modern fence. A pair of trees shades the main patio, and a ledge that runs the length of the home would be perfect for extra seating at parties. Fall nights with a bonfire would be a dream.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

As for proximity to the city, there’s not many single-family homes in the area like it. In fact, according to listing agent Molly Blenk, it’s the closest single-family property to TQL Stadium. With walkability to so many of Cincinnati’s beloved landmarks like Music Hall and Washington Park, the city is literally your front yard.

Click below to check out more photos of this property, courtesy WOW Video Tours: