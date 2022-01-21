Even the Carriage House on this Northern Kentucky Property Is Massive

875 Squire Oaks Dr., Villa Hills

Indian Hill and Hyde Park aren’t the only neighborhoods where you’ll find massive complexes and elaborate homes like this one in the region. Northern Kentucky has some too, such as this Covington home with panoramic views of the city—but right now, we’re dreaming of this one on Squire Oaks, tucked away in Villa Hills.

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

The four-bedroom, seven-bath home was built in 1984 on more than three acres. And calling it a “complex” doesn’t sell it short—the property features a heated infinity pool, hot tub, seven-car garage, a massage room, theater, tons of entertaining rooms, a carriage house, and its very own lake right in front.

“This home is amazing,” says listing agent Susan Huff. “From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel at home.” A winding driveway brings you right up to that front door. There’s a detached garage featuring an upper-level entertainment space, plus an attached garage that both fit a total of seven cars.

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

Outside, elaborate landscaping frames the home and a winding walkway leads you to a set of art deco-style doors. Inside, the sleek two-story foyer is a grand introduction to the open concept living space. And in the kitchen, you’ll find dark wood cabinets, sleek stainless details, and black countertops that create a seamless, modern look.

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

A spiral staircase leads to the breathtaking two-story study, which could easily be an entertainment area that doubles as an office with loads of built-in shelving, a drink fridge and bar, and a fireplace in the center.

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

The office bar isn’t the only prime entertaining space in the home. Elsewhere, you’ll find another bar—one that’s much larger and opens up to the patio. Mix yourself a drink at the bar and make your way to the theater room, where you can watch the game or enjoy a movie from the comfort of a plush, theater-style seat. There’s even a dedicated space for a peaceful, serene experience—think a calming shower, sauna session, or massage.

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

While indoors is truly a campus of all-things relaxation, the outdoor space features a pool, lake, and several patios for entertaining and just enjoying your home. Who needs a vacation when you have your own peaceful paradise at home?