Embrace Your Inner Ralphie in Cleveland

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY © KAYLA LUPEAN FOR THISISCLEVELAND.COM

While the classic holiday film A Christmas Story takes place in Indiana, the actual house used in the film is just up the road in Cleveland. Purchased sight unseen by dedicated fan Brian Jones in 2004 (off of eBay!), it has been lovingly restored to the 1940s home of the film’s main character who longs for an “official Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”

No detail from the film is spared. The Little Orphan Annie decoder ring awaits in the upstairs bathroom, as does the Lifebuoy soap. You can hide under the kitchen sink like Ralphie’s brother, Randy. Check out the bowling ball, the leg lamp (complete with packing crate), and, of course, the coveted BB gun itself. Up to six can stay overnight in a loft on the building’s second and third floors and have their run of the house all night long. Book well in advance though, particularly for November and December.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY © KAYLA LUPEAN FOR THISISCLEVELAND.COM

The Bumpus House next door was added in 2018 and offers additional accommodations (hound dogs not included). Across the street, a movie museum features behind-the-scenes photos, original props and costumes, and more fun facts than one should write about a Christmas-themed comedy.

Complete your stay with a spin through the ample gift shop where you’ll find leg lamps in every possible size, Ralphie’s bunny suit, decoder pins, “Oh, Fudge!” fudge, and Red Ryder BB guns. Just don’t shoot yer eye out.

3159 W. 11th St., Cleveland, (216) 298-4919, achristmasstoryhouse.com