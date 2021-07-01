Metropole Executive Chef Vanessa Miller developed Feasts during the pandemic as a sort of dining out alternative while restaurants like Metropole were closed. The Feast lineup includes grill kits, Weekly Feasts that are ready to heat and eat, and picnic baskets too. Even though dining-in is now available, Metropole fans are hooked on the take-home and delivery options. This summer Miller took Feasts to a new level, curating an extensive menu that’s available to enjoy at your own kitchen table or on the patio this summer. Whether you’re enjoying Miller’s food in Metropole, Feast or on the Cocktail Terrace, fresh ingredients are the star in every instance. Here are some ways to bring the meal to you this summer.

Hot Grill Summer

We’re ready to ring in pool days and summer weekends with a glass of rose and an effortless meal on the grill. Chef Miller is too, with a clever play on the summer 2021 mantra—Hot Grill Summer. “We have this saying, ingredients should look and taste like what they are,” says Miller. “Treating them as minimally as possible and putting them in interesting combinations on the plate really lets the ingredients speak for themselves.” Masterful concoctions like supplies to make a New England lobster roll, a grill box that includes strip steaks, and a monthly oyster club are available.

Picnic Baskets

If you’re looking for something lighter and appropriate for a picnic spread, choose one of Metropole’s picnic baskets. Miller says it’s the perfect option to take down to The Banks and enjoy on a summer evening. The boxes come with a bottle of wine and simple items like caviar to snack on.

Summer Weekly Feasts and the Fourth of July



Weekly Feast dinner kits are an option for those looking to enjoy a restaurant quality meal without all of the work. Chef’s heat and eat kits rotate weekly and feature dishes found on the terrace and restaurant menu. You can also expect to see a special Fourth of July Feast. Pickup and delivery options are available. Pre-orders are open on the website for pickup and delivery. In addition to having prepped meals for your own family, Miller says Feast kits make fantastic gifts. For new parents who don’t have time to cook or aren’t ready to venture out with a newborn, a Feast box is a great way to liven up dinnertime. Check out the website to see the latest offerings and to pre-order your box.

Farm-to-Fridge Produce Box

Miller works with local farmers to ensure the best ingredients are in front of you every time you dine at Metropole. Now, those farmers are making their locally sourced products available to you. In each box there’s a selection of produce from local sustainable farms including Foxtail Farms in New Richmond, a farm Miller says offers “out of this world quality.” There’s a basic box with all your cooking staples and a chef box, a curated option that comes with a card listing recommendations from Miller on what to make with the fruits and veggies.

Needs More Salt Chef-led Cooking Classes

If you need a little more direction beyond the produce box recommendations, Miller is hosting virtual cooking classes straight from her home kitchen. Learn the hows and whys of cooking, including how to grill a ribeye and the basics of flavoring your food. View the class schedule to see the upcoming courses and to sign up.