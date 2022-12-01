The gift of relaxation is always a special thing to receive—everyone needs a little self-care in their life. Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa understands that, and to prove it, is having a sale for everyone on your list! The full-service salon and day spa goes beyond the typical mani-pedi with a variety of specialty services including Celluma, a professional-grade light therapy treatment. Celluma light therapy is an FDA-approved service that helps manage pain and skin conditions. It’s a noninvasive treatment that emits blue and red light to the affected area. By repairing tissue cells, the treatment revives compromised cells and helps with pain and inflammation caused by a variety of conditions. Celluma helps with a variety of concerns including:
- Arthritic pain
- Nerve and deep muscle pain
- Joint pain and stiffness
- Postoperative healing from knee, hip, wrist, or ankle surgery
- Migraines
- Plantar fasciitis
- Acne
- Fine lines and wrinkles
- Rosacea
Whether you choose a signature facial or a deep tissue massage, the Celluma service can be added onto any massage or facial, starting at $117.
Give the Gift of Self-Care
If you want to take advantage of Celluma, now is the perfect opportunity. Mitchell’s gift card sale runs through December 31. It’s the perfect Secret Santa gift and don’t forget to treat yourself. The gift card sale includes:
- Get $1,000 gift card for $800
- Get $750 gift card for $600
- Get $500 gift card for $400
- Get $100 gift card for $80
- Get $75 gift card for $60
- Get $50 gift card for $40
Visit the Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa website or visit one of their locations in Kenwood, Hyde Park, Tri-County, and West Chester to purchase and customize any amount. Gift cards are valid at all Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa locations.
