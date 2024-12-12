It Was 25 Years Ago Today

Underwater Adventures: Newport Aquarium

The aquarium has been constantly updating its exhibitions since first opening at Newport on Levee, with new areas such as World of the Octopus and Coral Reef Tunnel as well as perennial favorites like the shark bridge, baby penguins, and Scuba Santa. • 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, (800) 406-3474, newportaquarium.com

Public Garden: Boone County Arboretum

County leaders created this “living museum” on land adjacent to a new recreation complex they built near Union. Today a full-time staff curates a collection of more than 3,600 trees and shrubs and a native Kentucky grassland accessible every day (for free) via a 2.2-mile trail. • 9190 Camp Ernst Rd., Union, (859) 384-4999, bcarboretum.org

Star Turn for Kids: Star Program

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati not only produces shows for young audiences, it also trains young actors in the four-week summer STAR program for ages 9–18. There’s also a STAR Intensive program at Northern Kentucky University. • 4015 Red Bank Rd., Madisonville, (513) 569-8080, thechildrenstheatre.com

Reminder Never to Forget: Holocaust & Humanity Center

Formed by local Holocaust survivors and their families, the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education debuted at Hebrew Union College and relocated to Union Terminal in 2018 with a wider museum mission. • 1301 Western Ave., West End, (513) 487-3055, holocaustandhumanity.org

Taste of the Bluegrass: Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Bourbon has become big business in the Bluegrass state, thanks in part to branding the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, now almost 50 distilleries strong (including a bunch in Northern Kentucky). Overall attendance on the trail topped 2 million for the first time in 2022. • kybourbontrail.com

Slam Dunk: Cintas Center

Xavier University brought its signature basketball programs back to campus with construction of this 10,250-seat arena that also houses athletic department offices, training facilities, and banquet halls. • XU campus, Evanston, (513) 745-4235, cintascenter.com

Tiger Habitat: Paycor Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium opened with a regular season loss to the Cleveland Browns, and the Bengals finished the 2000 season 4–12 and fired head coach Bruce Coslet after three games. Times, and the stadium name, have certainly changed. • bengals.com/stadium