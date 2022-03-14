Classic Cincinnati Restaurants Are Reborn

What’s old is new again for Cincinnati diners who have experienced the rebirth of several local restaurants with exciting new offerings.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Oakley Fish House

This spiritual successor to Mt. Adams Fish House (No. 10 in 2003) keeps the tradition of delicious seafood alive in Oakley. Owner Chanaka De Lanerolle sold the iconic restaurant in 2011 but just couldn’t stay away. He opened its reincarnation on Oakley Square last year, bringing some customer favorites to the new menu. Featuring traditional fare from the former Mt. Adams menu, the eatery offers a few more adventurous food experiments like a deconstructed ahi sushi roll and Mediterranean fish stew.

3036 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 631-3474

Shanghai on Elm

After 20 years downtown, Shanghai Mama’s closed suddenly in 2020 when its building was sold. But it wasn’t long before the beloved Chinese restaurant was reborn as Shanghai on Elm in early 2021, with a menu filled with customer favorites, from General chicken to lo mein. Diners will find unique takes on Asian cuisine, like the Shanghai veggie pepper steak and yucca fries. That should keep the bargoers packing the place all night on the weekends like they’ve always done.

700 Elm St., Downtown, (513) 906-7000

Rookwood Pottery Food and Beverage Co.

After a five-year hiatus, The Rookwood is back, this time under a new name and new ownership—Teak Thai founders Bret and Brian Michaud. The establishment kick-started again in December in the same spot—the historic Mt. Adams building that still houses kilns from the famed pottery manufacturer. The restaurant offers no-frills American cuisine with an all-day breakfast menu and plenty of pizza, steaks, chops, and full-size salad options for lunch and dinner.

1077 Celestial St., Mt. Adams, (513) 421-7665