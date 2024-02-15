Your Alternative Fish Fry Guide

PHOTOGRAPH BY FOMA

Cincinnati has no shortage of fish fries. With such a large Catholic population in town, you’re never more than a stone’s throw away from a congregation cooking up a classic Lenten fish and chips platter. While delicious, sometimes you want something different than the classic. Here are some alternative fish dishes from restaurants around town for those seeking a new take on Fish Fridays.

Fish Katsu from Kanji OTR

While the traditional Japanese katsu dish is a flattened, breaded, and fried cutlet of pork or chicken, Kanji OTR serves up a version made with red snapper. The snapper is coated in a delightfully crunchy panko crust and topped with a house-made sweet mustard sauce that’s worth the price of the meal alone. Traditional Korean panchan, salad with the house ginger dressing, and rice are also included. $19, Kanji OTR, 1739 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 873-8350

Fish Tacos from Mazunte Taqueria

Mazunte’s Taqueria can be your new favorite Friday location with their mahi-mahi fish tacos. The fish can be prepared either beer-battered and deep fried or grilled. Tacos come three to an order on soft corn tortillas and come topped with Mexican slaw, avocado salsa, and mango-habanero salsa. $12.95, Mazunte Taqueria, 5207 Madison Rd. Suite 100, Madisonville, (513) 785-0000 #1

Tuna Melt from Marx Bagels

Marx Bagels, the traditional Kosher bagel deli, has some of the best fish-based lunch options in the city. The tuna melt is a reliable favorite with Marx’s famous tuna salad on your choice of bagel with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and a Kosher dill pickle. If you want to widen your bagel sandwich horizons, you can opt for a tuna reuben. Don’t forget to order a half-pint of lox spread, herring salad, or smoked whitefish spread to go. $10.69, Marx Bagels, 9701 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 891-5542

Escovitch Snapper Dinner from Island Frydays

Guy Fieri is a fan of this dish and so are we. Escovitch is a Jamaican method of preparing fish which involves a whole fish being flour-dusted and fried then covered in the escovitch sauce. At Island Frydays, the sauce is made with multiple scotch bonnet peppers, so beware if you’re sensitive to spice. The dinner comes with two sides. $15, Island Frydays, 2826 Short Vine St., Clifton, (513) 246-4182

Ahi Tuna Poke from Kealoha’s Kitchen

Head to Kealoha’s new location in Covington for some of the most authentic Hawaiian poke around. Pieces of raw marinated ahi tuna are mixed with white and green onions and served a la carte. Different combo boxes allow you to mix-and-match different sides like rice and the favorite potato-mac salad. $11, Kealoha’s Kitchen, 529 Main St., Covington, (808) 217-3070

Classic Shrimp Okonomiyaki from Quan Hapa

The okonomiyaki (savory Japanese pancakes) are the signature appetizer at Quan Hapa, and the shrimp version is perfect for a pescatarian night out. The wheat and cabbage pancake is covered with sautéed shrimp, Japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce, furikake, nori, and bonito flakes. It’s large so bring some friends to help you out with it. $14, Quan Hapa, 1331 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-7826

Firire from Teranga Restaurant

One of the most popular dishes from Teranga in Hartwell is the firire. This Senegalese dish is a whole tilapia that’s marinated with a blend of garlic, onion, mustard, and a blend of spices, fried, and served with seasoned onions. Order the dinner with athieke and Bissap juice for a well-rounded West African meal. $15, Teranga Restaurant, 8438 Vine St., Hartwell, (513) 821-1300

Tuna Hoagy from LaRosa’s

LaRosa’s Pizzeria is bringing back the tuna hoagy and tuna salad plate for a limited time as some Lent-friendly options through March 31. Their original family recipe tuna can be found at most LaRosa’s locations, but you should check the menu of your local store. Check out their special fish fry menu for more selections. $8.79, LaRosa’s Pizzeria