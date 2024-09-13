Wilbur Beast, the Dog Mayor

Photograph courtesy of Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash KY

Since 1998, the small Northern Kentucky town of Rabbit Hash has elected canine mayors. The legacy of the inaugural pup, Goofy Borneman-Calhoun, lives on in current mayor Wilbur Beast—who beat out incumbent Brynneth Pawltro in an election so contentious it was covered by The Washington Post. As Wilbur’s first term comes to an end, we sat down for an exclusive interview.

This interview was conducted with the aid of a human translator.

When did you take office?

I was elected in November 2020. The presidency and the mayoral race in Rabbit Hash coincide. That’s when the mayor becomes decided on for four years.

What are your policies and platforms?

I support the banning of breaking treats in half by humans. I also stand firmly against the hiding of medication in turkey.

What are some of your regular mayoral duties?

I mainly fund-raise for nonprofits like animal rescues and families in need. But when I’m in town I like to reach out to my constituents for scratches and treats.

What’s your favorite thing about being mayor of Rabbit Hash?

The best thing is that I take all the human elements out of politics. When you have a dog in charge, the icky parts of politics go away and it’s all about having fun.