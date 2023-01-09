Who Dey Pudding, Just in Time for the Playoffs

Photograph by Hatsue

Makers Bakers Co. has everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth. Its “World’s ‘Really Good’ Cinnamon Rolls,” “Big A** Cookie Slices,” muffins, danishes, and too-many-to-count variations of pies, cheesecakes, and cobblers are all satisfying, but when it comes to game day treats, there’s only one option—the orange-colored Who Dey banana pudding with chocolate cake mixed throughout. The bakery released the special-edition pudding last year to mark the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearance and decided to bring it back this season. (There’s also a “white Bengal” version for the team’s new color rush uniforms.) The banana flavors are softer than the Steelers offense, and the cake bits inside are—dare we say it—smoother than Joe Burrow himself. One spoonful will have you wondering who you think gonna beat this baker. The answer? Well, do we really need to say it?

Makers Bakers Co., 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 807-9748