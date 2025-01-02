Where to Get Your Non-Alcoholic Fix For Dry January

Photograph by Brianna Connock

For those who want to partake in enjoying delicious drinks with friends and family but want to skip the alcohol, these local shops and bars will do the trick.

NIL Bottle Shop

Local non-alcoholic beverage distributor NIL has opened a bottle shop carrying alcohol-free wines, spirits, and mixers. Located in Painted Tree’s Cincinnati location (booth R5), the shop also hosts a variety of events and tastings to help you discover your new favorite drink. 11315 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp.

The Party Source

While The Party Source is known and loved by locals for its extensive stock of alcoholic beverages, it also carries many options for the sober-curious. Whether you’re a beer drinker or mocktail mixologist, you’ll find the latest choices here. (They also carry CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 options, too.) 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

BrewDog Cincinnati

BrewDog offers four different non-alcoholic options for beer lovers looking for something zero-proof. Try them on tap at their Cincinnati location, where you can also buy 6-packs to take home. You can also order any of their options online. 316 Reading Rd., Pendleton

Homemakers Bar

Homemakers Cocktail Bar & Bottle Shop offers unique mocktail options such as The Echo (Seedlip Garden, cucumber, rye syrup, lemon, salt, egg white) and the Katz Nap (mezcal-alternative, tepache, grapefruit, lime, salt). Want to take the good vibes home? Check out the bottle shop stocked with Seedlip Spice, non-alcoholic wine and beer, and mixers. 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Oakley Wines

This wine bar and bottle shop has zero-proof and low-proof bottles such as Ghia Original Apèritif (zero-proof), Osmosis Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (low ABV), or Artet THC Spritz. Enjoy your drink in-house or buy a bottle to take home and sip. 4011 Allston St., Oakley

Lost & Found

This Over-the-Rhine watering hole features specialty mocktails like the Michael Keaton (beets, lemon, honey, Dijon, dill salt) and the Under The Boardwalk (Giffard NA Apertivo, passionfruit, lime, demerara, NA IPA) as well as some options for those with more simple tastes: Topo Chico, Athletic Brewing Co. IPA, and more. 22 E. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine

Ripple Wine Bar

Enjoy the coziness of Ripple Wine Bar without the alcohol thanks to their non-alcoholic options. Both locations offer two mocktail options: the Ginger Garcia (ginger beer, apple, lime, soda) and the Althea (strawberry, pineapple, lemon, soda) as well as alcohol-free beer and wines. 4 W. Pike St., Covington; 2000 Madison Ave., O’Bryonville

Whole Foods

With a variety of non-alcoholic beverages to choose from, get your grocery shopping done and find your new favorite zero-proof drink. From beers (Best Day Brewing, Athletic Brewing, Hoplark to name a few) to wines (Giesen non-alcoholic Rose, Waterbrook Winery Cabernet Sauvignon), you can check stock online to see what your location has to offer. Locations in Norwood, Kenwood, and Mason