Wayfarer Tavern Has Its Eyes on the Pies

Photograph by Andrew Doench

East coast meets Detroit at Wayfarer Tavern. Located in Dayton, Kentucky’s historic Burton Building, exposed brick, a custom-built dark wood bar, and homey, checkered tablecloths make visitors feel like they’re about to find their new comfort food. While you’ve probably come for the pizza, don’t skip the appetizers. Whether you’re looking for an upscale starter like the Wagyu beef carpaccio or something tried-and-true like garlic cheese sticks, you may want to order a few for the table.

The pizza is no doubt the star. The hybrid-style, square-cut pizza crafted by owner Mike Dew features a crispy, cheesy, thin crust with many topping combinations to choose from: Those who want a more classic pizza may opt for the pepperoni (crispy pepperoni, house-made red sauce, and five-cheese blend) or the veggie (mushroom, onion, banana peppers, red sauce, and five-cheese blend). If you’re feeling more adventurous, try the Pickle Power (white sauce, pickles, onion, three-cheese blend, dill, chive, house-made ranch, and ridged potato chips) or the Korean corn cheese (white sauce, three-cheese blend, corn, sweet and spicy pickled jalapeño, Gochujang BBQ sauce, and green onion).

Save room for dessert. The Half-Dip Cookie (chocolate chip bacon cookie, peanut butter mousse, half-dipped in chocolate) ends the meal on the sweetest of notes.

Wayfarer Tavern, 635 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, (859) 360-0943