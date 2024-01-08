It’s that time of year when Midwest winters leave your skin dull and dry. If this is something you struggle with, Mona Dermatology has a brand new treatment to help your skin retain its natural moisture, improve hydration, and improve overall texture and smoothness. Skinvive is an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid microdroplet injection—think injectable moisturizer.

“Skinvive is a revolutionary new treatment that can hydrate your skin from the inside out,” says dermatologist Dr. Mona Foad. “This treatment, which has been in Europe and Canada for the past five years, acts as a heavy-duty, long-lasting injectable moisturizer. I am so excited to bring this treatment to the Cincinnati market!”

Hydration not only affects how the skin looks but also how the skin feels. When your skin isn’t hydrated, it starts to look dull and you may even develop rough, flaky patches. Skinvive improves your overall hydration by creating channels in your skin cells that allow an increased flow of water and fatty acids. This plumps up your cells which helps enhance smoothness and radiance for up to six months.

What to expect during the appointment

First a team member will take your photos and VISIA skin analysis so that you’re able to track your progress before and after treatments. Once you’re in the treatment room a topical numbing cream will be applied for optimal comfort during the injections. One of the providers will then evaluate your skin type, age, and dryness to determine how many injections are needed. Your face will be marked to ensure proper placement and then the provider will begin the injections. This doesn’t take long at all, about 5 to 10 minutes, and typically only feels like a small pinch.

When will I notice the results?

You may begin to notice results as soon as the next day, but it takes about a month to experience the full results.

How long do Skinvive injections last?

It can last up to six months.

What is the downtime?

Just like most injectables, there’s minimal downtime and just a small risk of bruising. Your provider will apply an arnica cream to help reduce possible bruising. You can wash your face and apply makeup within an hour of your treatment.

Am I a candidate?

Anyone, of any age or skin type, can be a candidate for Skinvive! To schedule a Skinvive consultation, you can call the office at (513) 984-4800 or schedule online. You can also learn more about the Skinvive treatment on the Mona Dermatology website.