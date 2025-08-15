Milford’s Tickled Sweet Is a Sugar Rush

Photograph courtesy Sarah McCosham

No matter how old you are, there’s something so wholesome and delightful about a candy store.

Photograph courtesy Sarah McCosham

When I was in elementary and middle school, every trip to Eastgate Mall with my mom included a stop at the candy store (I wish I could remember the name of it, but that was 30 years ago. I’m old!) where I would fill up a bag with every color of Jelly Belly that spoke to me. In junior high and high school, my friend Rebekah and I would visit the mall candy store before heading over to the dollar movie theater, our pockets bulging with bags of candy the ticket attendants always pretended not to notice.

Now as a 40+ year old adult and parent, I still make a point to visit a candy store whenever I’m traveling with my kids, or simply running errands. Just because!

Photograph courtesy Sarah McCosham

“Just because” has turned into a weekly ritual thanks to a standing Old Milford date with my mom. I always park at Harvest Market—my Mazunte-tostada-and-house-hummus fix is a must—and also, there’s live music! On Fridays, a group of musicians perform outside the market and I love to sit and people-watch while listening to classic covers and waiting for my mom (my mom is notoriously late—this is part of her charm).

Photograph courtesy Sarah McCosham

Photograph courtesy Sarah McCosham

Directly across the street from the market, next to Bishop’s Bicycles, Tickled Sweet is a candy shop straight out of the wonderful, whimsical world of Willy Wonka. Step inside and you’ll find yourself surrounded by sweets and treats of every shape, size, color, and variety. There are housemade chocolates and fudges in flavors like Lava Cake and Toasted Marshmallow. There’s Dubai chocolate (IYKYK). There is a wall of Jelly Belly jelly beans in all the best flavors (fruit-forward are superior, obviously). There is international candy and nostalgic confections and gummies galore—I’m not sure about the Oscar Meyer branded gummy hot dogs, but you do you.

I usually end up with a bag of jelly beans and something for Tony McCosham and the kids; on this particular Friday, Tony McCosham got a box of Pocky and the kids got to try Gushers (remember those??).

I love these little Friday treats and the entire experience; shopping at a small, locally owned store always feels special and I like knowing my $10 bag of goodies is helping a small business in my hometown. What a sweet way to wrap up the week.

Tickled Sweet, 317 Main St., Milford, (513) 880-4169