These Four Luxury Picnic Companies Can Help You Plan the Perfect Outing

Forget the red-checkered blanket and wicker basket of picnics past. These local businesses elevate the outdoor dining experience complete with cozy decor and luxury touches that make for an unforgettable outdoor couple’s night or unique group celebration.

Photograph courtesy of Picnic Party Cincinnati, captured by The Fern Photography

EpicPicnic

EpicPicnic has an easy, three-step process to set up the elevated picnic event of your dreams. You can choose from picnic-perfect locations like Eden Park and Nisbet Park in historic downtown Loveland, or have your picnic set up in your home or backyard. Fill out the questionnaire to customize your experience, and then simply show up on your reserved day to enjoy your picnic spread. Snack on a Grazing Board, which includes cured meats and cheeses, around a low table, pillows, and decor. EpicPicnic setups are adorned with the likes of canvas tents and chic umbrellas so you can snap all the aesthetic pictures your heart desires.

Picnic Party Cincinnati

Everyone deserves to be celebrated at Picnic Party Cincinnati. The elegant picnic packages include a low picnic table and all the cushions you’ll need to chill comfortably, plus cute touches like LED lanterns and a letterboard with a custom message of your choice. For an added fee, Picnic Party will pick up food from your favorite local spot, or you can try treats from its partners, Autumn Park Sweets and The Cheese Garden. Packages accommodate anywhere from two to 12 people so you can plan an intimate date night or throw a birthday bash. Choose from themes like royal blue, pretty in pink, and boho chic, or work with owner Jemannie Severson Luong to create a custom theme for your special picnic event.

Mystery Picnics

This is more than just a picnic—it’s also an adventure. The Mystery Picnics experience uses your smartphone to deliver puzzles that will take you around the city to gather the fixings for your picnic. You’ll eventually end up at the final destination, where you’ll be able to relax and enjoy the food you’ve picked up along the way. In the Cincinnati area, Mystery Picnics offers OTR and West Chester mystery picnics, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the area while looking forward to a picturesque picnic at the end. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are also available, so no one has to miss out on the fun.

Photograph courtesy of Picnic Party Cincinnati, captured by DG Studios

The Prettiest Picnic Co.

This refined picnic experience is perfect for a date night, proposal, birthday, or small celebration. The Prettiest Picnic Co. has partnered with local businesses like Amba Eats and The Board Babes Co. to offer add-ons like a mimosa bar, charcuterie board, Polaroid camera, and even custom name cards so you can personalize your picnic and add extra flare. Picnic setups can be made kid-friendly so you can host a pint-sized birthday picnic or just bring the little ones along for some fun. If you’re searching for a unique way to pop the question, the special proposal package provides extra details like scattered flower petals and champagne flutes to add a romantic touch to your special moment.