The Sisters Behind the 20th Century Cincinnati Show

PHOTOGRAPH BY PAIGE PEDERZANI

Losses in Miami, Denver, and New York are Cincinnati’s gain. Annual sales events for Mid-Century Modern goods in the larger cities have folded, but our version just got bigger. Last year, sisters Jenni Button and Jess Button took over 20th Century Cincinnati, the oldest show of its kind in the U.S. They’re expanding its footprint and extracurricular offerings (February 23–25 at the Sharonville Convention Center) but say it remains true to its roots as a community gathering.

The Internet now dominates sales for vintage furniture. Is there still a need for in-person shows?

Jenni Button: Yes! As a shopper, I want to touch and feel the things that I will live with, like a sofa. Especially things of greater value.

Jess Button: It isn’t just a show, it’s an experience. So many of the dealers and guests return every year. It’s a real community. Of course we want the dealers to make sales, but we also love that some people come just to look around and connect.

The Sharonville Convention Center just doubled its exhibition and ballroom space from 20,000 to more than 40,000 square feet. Will you use it all?

Jenni: We will. We have more than 60 vendors returning from last year, and we’re adding about 15 more. We’ll now have dealers from Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Memphis.

Jess: Some of the booths will be larger than before, at around 400 square feet. The vendors can curate a real living space.

You’ve added a third day to the usual two-day event.

Jess: The Mid Mod Mixer, or M3, is a VIP preview on Friday evening, with champagne and hors d’oeuvres. We wanted to have an occasion for everyone to enjoy the experience.

And there’s a costume contest?

Jenni: We’re encouraging people to come in costume. People will vote on Instagram for the best ones. As a theater major in college, I love the performative aspect of it all.

Besides Mad Men-style furniture, the show will encompass design styles from Arts and Crafts to Art Deco to earthy-bohemian 1970s pieces. What’s trending under the “modernism” umbrella right now?

Jess: Millennials love pottery and ceramics and chrome and gold finishes.

Jenni: Danish modern is still hot. Things with warm, natural tones will do well this year, like rattan. The younger generation is discovering Mid-Century Modern, and a brand like Lane is a good one to start with because a lot of its pieces are affordable.