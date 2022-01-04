Patient-centered orthopaedic and sports medicine care used to be inaccessible in the Cincinnati region. Making an appointment to be seen weeks later is difficult for patients who have an injury now. Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine changed the game 25 years ago and continues to innovate and lead the region. From Xavier Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds to local high schools, Beacon is the trusted provider for more than 30 high school, college, and pro teams.

“Our motto is to put the patient first,” says Beacon president and orthopaedic surgeon Peter Cha, M.D. “When we think about the athlete [and how we’d treat] a friend or family member, we translate that same care to every individual.” Beacon’s approach to treatment on the field all the way to the operating room was a first of its kind in Cincinnati. Beacon physicians are on the sidelines ready to treat immediately, get the patient in the office as soon as necessary, and scheduled for treatment and surgery to address the injury. “Taking care of student athletes isn’t a solo job,” says Beacon orthopaedic surgeon and Xavier team medical director Robert Burger, M.D. “It’s teamwork and available people working together and being responsive to the student athletes’ needs. Twenty-five years into it, I’m very grateful for the people who have collaborated with me and doctors I can trust and take care of my patients.” You can walk into Beacon, see a doctor, get an MRI, go to physical therapy, and have surgery all in one building.

Beacon’s definition of an athlete isn’t limited to high school, college, and professionals. Beacon physicians bring the same care to everyone, including a 60-year-old marathon runner who needs physical therapy to get back on track or a 40-year-old cyclist who’s nursing a knee injury but wants to get back to riding their Peloton bike again. They’re all equal to Beacon and receive top-notch treatment start-to-finish.

Beacon’s comprehensive model considers the full patient experience. They’ve attracted new and top talent that brings a fresh perspective to the table, which continues to improve the care for athletes and the service patients receive. “I think we changed the landscape of orthopaedic and sports medicine,” says orthopaedic surgeon and Red’s team doctor Tim Kremchek, M.D. “We built it for the community [and] others want to emulate it—it only helps our community and we want our community to thrive.”

