The New Old School Sandwiches of Young Buck Deli

Photograph by HATSUE

It’s the kind of place your grandpa would reminisce over: a small shop selling glass bottles of Coca-Cola and sandwiches wrapped in crisp white paper from behind a high counter. This is Young Buck Deli, and it crafts every experience from scratch. The delicatessen—operated by Brian and Caitlin Young of Top Chef fame—makes as much as possible in-house, including many of the condiments for the shop’s signature sandwiches. The sides, like Pop’s Pasta Salad and Dave’s Potato Salad, are also made fresh. What it can’t produce in its own kitchen gets sourced locally, and the overall quality sings.

Our favorite is the Jive (A$$) Turkey (with house-made fig jam, goat cheese schmear, and fennel à la Grecque), arriving on a slab of focaccia bursting with enough turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. Fluffy inside with a delicately chewy crust, the focaccia locks in the jam to limit sacrifices to the wrapping paper. While fig is the strongest flavor, it’s a love-match with the creamy goat cheese, and slivers of lightly pickled fennel add zip for contrast. The meat is tender and savory, bringing every bite texture and flavor. It’s a tall order the turkey serves with grace.

Hot tip: Get there early. Young Buck closes for the day if it sells out because all of the prep time for the ingredients. Lunch pulls a line out the door, so arrive before noon to snag your meal.

Young Buck Deli, 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 287-7867