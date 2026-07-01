The Cost of Immigrating

Image by Thanyalak via Adobe Stock

On top of the many legal, logistical, and social challenges involved in immigrating to the U.S., there are also financial hurdles. How much can it cost people who come “the right way?” You may find this list confusing, but imagine trying to navigate this system in a different language when the stakes are so high. Christopher Pogue and Mayra Casas Jackson provided assistance with this data.

GREEN CARD

Allows you to work and live permanently in the United States. As of May 22, the USCIS has changed its Green Card filing process to make it more difficult for immigrants already in the U.S.—even under a legal but temporary visa, such as a student visa—to adjust their status to become lawful permanent residents. In most cases, immigrants will be required to return to their home country and apply for a Green card through consular processing, which can take years to process.

O=online, P=Paper

Petition: $625-$715 I-130 for relatives of citizens: $625 (O), $675 (P) I-140 for workers: $665 (O), $715 (P)

Application: $325-$1,440 I-485 from within U.S.: $1,390 (O), $1,440 (P) DS-260 from outside U.S.: $325 (family), $345 (employment)

I-864 Affidavit of Support: $120 Shows applicant won’t need financial assistance

USCIS Immigration Fee: $235

Medical Exam: $260-$520

Immigration Court Attorney Fees: $10,000-$15,000

Minimum Total: $1,765

Minimum Total with Attorney: $11,765

NATURALIZATION

The process of becoming an official U.S. citizen.

$710 (O), $760 (P), $380 (household income is less than 400% Federal Poverty Guidelines)

ASYLUM

Protection from deportation for immigrants who fled home country due to persecution or fear of harm. Asylum-seeking is legal in the U.S., but many who enter the country on this track end up arrested, imprisoned in ICE facilities, and potentially deported anyway before even getting the chance to seek legal representation and file paperwork.

I-589 Application: $100

I-765 Employment Authorization: $560

Total: $660

VISAS

Legal permission to enter the U.S.