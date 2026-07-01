The Cost of Immigrating

On top of the many legal, logistical, and social challenges involved in immigrating to the U.S., there are also financial hurdles. How much can it cost people who come “the right way?” You may find this list confusing, but imagine trying to navigate this system in a different language when the stakes are so high. Christopher Pogue and Mayra Casas Jackson provided assistance with this data.
GREEN CARD
Allows you to work and live permanently in the United States. As of May 22, the USCIS has changed its Green Card filing process to make it more difficult for immigrants already in the U.S.—even under a legal but temporary visa, such as a student visa—to adjust their status to become lawful permanent residents. In most cases, immigrants will be required to return to their home country and apply for a Green card through consular processing, which can take years to process.
O=online, P=Paper
- Petition: $625-$715
- I-130 for relatives of citizens: $625 (O), $675 (P)
- I-140 for workers: $665 (O), $715 (P)
- Application: $325-$1,440
- I-485 from within U.S.: $1,390 (O), $1,440 (P)
- DS-260 from outside U.S.: $325 (family), $345 (employment)
- I-864 Affidavit of Support: $120
- Shows applicant won’t need financial assistance
- USCIS Immigration Fee: $235
- Medical Exam: $260-$520
- Immigration Court Attorney Fees: $10,000-$15,000
Minimum Total: $1,765
Minimum Total with Attorney: $11,765
NATURALIZATION
The process of becoming an official U.S. citizen.
$710 (O), $760 (P), $380 (household income is less than 400% Federal Poverty Guidelines)
ASYLUM
Protection from deportation for immigrants who fled home country due to persecution or fear of harm. Asylum-seeking is legal in the U.S., but many who enter the country on this track end up arrested, imprisoned in ICE facilities, and potentially deported anyway before even getting the chance to seek legal representation and file paperwork.
- I-589 Application: $100
- I-765 Employment Authorization: $560
Total: $660
VISAS
Legal permission to enter the U.S.
- Travel: $185
- Fiancé/e or Spouse of Citizen: $265
- Petition-based Immigration: $205
- Family of citizen, employment-sponsored, religious workers, etc.
- Diversity Visa: $330
- For people from countries with low rates of immigration to the country. Has been paused by the Trump administration.
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