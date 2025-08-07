Ten Local Beers to Try on National IPA Day

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTSEY OF THE GNARLY GNOME

National IPA Day is August 7 and we asked Andrew Desenberg—a.k.a. The Gnarly Gnome—about his favorites.

Rhinegeist Brewery’s Truth

“One of the biggest, if not THE biggest beers, to come out of Cincinnati—there’s no way I can make a list of my favorites without mentioning this one. Truth has been a stable presence in Cincinnati’s beer scene since its introduction in 2013. It’s lasted that long (and kicked off an entire brand family) because it’s a great beer.”

West Side Brewing’s DIPA

“I have gone on record, and will happily do so whenever I can, saying that West Side’s ‘DIPA,’ or Double IPA, is the best example of the style here in Cincinnati. It’s big, bold, tropical fruit–forward, and the type of beer that immediately jumps into my mind when I think of what an American IPA should be. If I could only drink one IPA for the rest of my life, this one might be it.”

BC’s Brewing Company’s Catalina Hop Mixer

“BC’s is pretty new to the brewery scene, though, by running a couple of bars and bottle shops for years before opening their own brewery, they know a thing or two about what goes into a great IPA. This beer is piney and citrusy, a great showcase of old-school and new-school American hops. Every time I find it in my glass, I’m reminded why IPA is the reigning king of craft beer styles.”

MadTree Brewing’s Holly Days

“This is a little different than the other beers on my list. It’s a seasonal release (though they made a little this year for Christmas in July). The beer takes an East Coast–inspired IPA and hits it with spruce tips for a little seasonal twist. It’s what I think Christmas beers SHOULD taste like!”

Brink Brewing Co.’s Hoperatic

“This IPA will quickly show you why Brink is one of the most awarded local breweries in Cincinnati. It’s got all those outstanding piney characteristics that I crave, but backs them up with a nice, fuller body than you usually find in West Coast IPAs. It’s a well-balanced, delicious beer that we’re lucky to have in town!”

Fabled Brew Works’s The Gnome Series

“I’m (of course) a little partial to a series of beers that are all ‘gnome themed’ and lucky for us, they’re actually fantastic, too. The names all change along with the hops that are featured in each one. The series allows the brew team to play with experimental hops and tried and true favorites all alongside each other. One thing that stays consistent is the fun personality and the light, hazy, easy-drinking beer that provides a vehicle. These might technically fall under the ‘pale ale’ category sometimes but I’m counting them.”

Municipal Brew Works’s Anniversary Series Imperial IPA

“This one is released once a year to celebrate Municipal Brew Works’s birthday and I freaking love it. It takes a different approach than any of the other beers on my list. They use honey to sweeten things up a little bit, giving this beer an old-school vibe that will certainly slam your palate with hops, too. (If you know, you know.)”

Sonder Brewing’s You Betcha!

“This has become as much a staple Cincinnati beer as almost anything else—a hard feat for a brewery in a category of beers that is filled with other great examples. You’ll find this NE IPA all around town because a whole legion of beer drinkers have fallen in love with its showcase of tropical fruit, which bursts out of the beer in a terrific explosion of flavor.”

Streetside Brewery’s John Lemon

“This one pops up at Streetside from time to time, and when it does, it almost always inspires a stop at the taproom for me. It single-handedly convinced me that the ‘milkshake IPA’ category could be done well. It’s a mix of sweet vanilla, tart lemon, and bright hops that all come together into a beer that is part dessert, part science experiment. I don’t know how they do it, but it’s excellent.”

Taft’s Brewing Co.’s Gavel Banger

“Another staple around Cincinnati, Gavel Banger is a showcase of both hops and balance. The malt profile dances around the light sting of bitterness. It remains super drinkable despite what your nose is telling you as the hops swirl around in the air above your beer glass. You expect to be blown away, and instead you’re drawn back in sip after sip.”