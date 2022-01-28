Taste-T-Love Offers Fresh Baby Food for Busy Parents

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

Growing up, trips to McDonald’s were limited for Taste-T-Love Baby Food owner Kourtney Terry. “My grandmother helped raise us kids,” says Terry. “She was a nurse and all into herbs and natural way of eating. As I’ve gotten older with my own family, I’ve been purposeful in making sure they eat healthy.”

Terry started making baby food with her second child and went all in with baby number three. But when she returned to work, she realized there was a market for making fresh baby food. “I provide options with no added preservatives and unnecessary ingredients,” says Terry. “If you order applesauce, you get apples.” In order to preserve the highest nutritional content possible, she bakes or steams to keep color and nutrients without losing flavor.

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

The blended baby food is packed in convenient squeeze pouches, but that’s not all she offers. Other items include lactation cookies, toddler meatballs packed with veggies, and a kid-friendly “Chipotle bowl” made with brown rice, avocado, and black beans. “We try to expand and offer everything you might need for your baby so that we can stay local,” adds Terry. “My goal is to be a local brand for Ohio, so [parents] know where their food is coming from.”