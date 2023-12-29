This Mt. Airy Treehouse Is Straight Out Of A Storybook

PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE ADKINS

Next time you’re exploring Mt. Airy forest, keep an eye out for the 100-square-foot treehouse. You’ll know the one: It looks like it came straight out of a storybook. Everybody’s Treehouse, named for the fact that it was designed for people of all abilities to use, was built in 2006. At the time it was built, it was the only wheelchair-accessible treehouse in Ohio. It’s one of the most popular attractions in Mt. Airy Forest. “The best part is that no one has to be left out of the fun experience of exploring a real-life treehouse in the woods made from—and among—the trees,” says Rocky Merz, Cincinnati Parks division manager. The structure was a collaborative effort between Cincinnati Parks, The Cincinnati Parks Foundation, then-WCPO reporter Michael Flannery, Rotary Club of Cincinnati, and Forever Young Treehouse, which designed the space. Even the Cincinnati Bengals chipped in, volunteering to help build the entry plaza. Thanks to private donations, Everybody’s Treehouse was built for $500,000. Open year-round, the structure is accessible to all visitors during the park’s hours. It’s a popular space for events, but there is no way to reserve it—which means this treehouse really is open to everybody.