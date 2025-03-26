Photograph courtesy Story Cannabis

Cincinnati’s cannabis landscape is growing with the opening of Story Cannabis, a community-driven dispensary chain that’s opening up locations across Ohio. Story’s growth reflects the increased demand for quality cannabis and Story’s commitment to serving communities throughout the state.

In Cincinnati, there are two locations—Story Cincinnati on Edwards Road and the recently opened Story Forest Park on Omniplex Drive. Cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients alike can experience a personalized approach to cannabis shopping thanks to Story’s efforts to redefine what a dispensary experience can be.

“Our primary focus is customer experience,” says Ohio district manager Tasha Broadwater. What sets Story apart is its dedication to a welcoming environment. “Our goal is to offer each customer an experience better than they have ever had. We want those first-time customers to become regulars and a part of our cannabis family.”

Photograph courtesy Story Cannabis

The community-driven approach guides everything from store design to staff training, ensuring that the experience helps customers find products that match their needs and preferences. Story’s curated selection of cannabis products are intended for both medical and nonmedical customers. Story stocks a wide selection of cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, CBD options, and accessories, plus a selection from Ohio brands like Beneleaves, Galenas, and King City Gardens.

Visit Story Cannabis

Photograph courtesy Story Cannabis

Whether you’re seeking expert guidance, premium products, or a welcoming space to explore cannabis options, Story’s expansion across Ohio makes cannabis options accessible throughout the state. Visit their two Cincinnati locations and learn more about Story. Please note: The store is cash only; however there are ATMs on site.

Open to customers 21+ with a valid government-issued photographic ID. Licensed by the Division of Cannabis Control.