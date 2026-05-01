Photograph courtesy St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was built on the simple idea that no family should have to worry about the cost of saving their child’s life when going through medical treatment. Every patient who walks through their doors receives treatment, housing, travel, and food at no charge so families can focus entirely on healing. Since opening in 1962, pediatric cancer survival rates have risen from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Behind the progress in survival rates is investment in research. St. Jude conducts research studies and shares its findings with the global medical community to support the collective improvement of survival rates worldwide.

Despite significant improvements in survival rates and treatment options, the average cost of caring for a St. Jude patient is $1 million. The cancers treated are often rare and aggressive, with limited research to draw from. Over the past 20 years, the Greater Cincinnati community has played a key role in supporting patients at St. Jude. In that time, the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has raised more than $18 million for the hospital’s mission. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the giveaway and one ticket holder will walk away with a brand-new three-bedroom, three-bathroom home valued at approximately $540,000, built by Fischer Homes on the west side of Cincinnati.

What is the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

The Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is an annual fund-raiser benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each year, a brand-new home is built and one lucky ticket holder gets to call it home. Tickets are $100 to be entered for your chance to win a new house and other great prizes.

Where do the proceeds go?

Every dollar raised through the Dream Home Giveaway goes directly toward St. Jude’s mission to cover costs so parents or guardians can stay focused on their child, not their finances. Your $100 ticket purchase could cover the cost of four days worth of meals for a St. Jude patient. At St. Jude, no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

How do I enter the giveaway?

Tickets are $100 each and available now on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway website. You can also call (800) 537-1735 or download a printable mail-in form. Tickets are limited, so the sooner you grab yours, the better. The grand prize drawing takes place on June 12, live on WXIX Fox19. (See all the rules and regulations here; scroll down to Terms & Conditions.)

Ready to buy a ticket?

Visit the website to purchase your ticket to the giveaway.