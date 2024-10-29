Shira Diamond’s Historically Accurate Closet

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Fidelity Investments, Aradani Elf Ears during Ohio Renaissance Fest

Style: Historically inspired with a bit of modern flair

You say you’re a “sewist”; do you make your own clothes?

I learned how to sew in high school. My mom used to make a lot of our Halloween costumes and would occasionally make some of our clothes too—I learned a lot of my skills from her. The first piece of clothing I learned how to make was a typical circle skirt.

Is it more difficult to sew period pieces than regular clothing?

It depends on the pattern. I find that 18th century clothing can be challenging, but a lot of it is very angular-shaped, so it’s like sewing two pieces of fabric together. Back in the day, fabric was really expensive—you’d want to make sure you’re using as much as possible.

Do you source vintage items for your style as well?

I do try to. Typically, when I’m not making my clothing, I try to buy either from consignment stores or vintage clothing stores and some antique places. I’m always a bit wary of wearing really old clothing, because as soon as you put that clothing on your body, you’re immediately destroying it—bodies steadily degrade clothing. If I can, I typically prefer to make my clothes. I do love the idea of being able to give clothing a second life, though.

How much of your wardrobe have you made yourself?

When it comes to my historical wardrobe, I would say that it’s about 50/50. A lot of my blouses I tend to find secondhand and from vintage clothing stores, only because sewing shirts is a nightmare. I hate [sewing] sleeves.

Do you dress in historical attire every day?

For a while, it was an everyday thing for me. I try whenever I am going somewhere—especially somewhere with a vintage feel or going antiquing or anything like that. I always love to dress up because it makes me feel like I’m more in the atmosphere. I would say 75 percent at this point is me going out and being historical and the other 25 percent is me being in what I like to refer to as “incognito mode.” It’s always really cool to be out and hear people say, “I love how you’re dressed.” It makes me hopeful that I am inspiring people to explore different areas of fashion.

Does art play any role in the way you like to dress?

Art has been a huge ongoing helpful skill throughout this whole creative journey. I grew up drawing a lot and for a long time, drawing was my outlet for everything—it helped me escape to different worlds. I still do that occasionally, more often to help me design different outfits or plan out different embroidery patterns.

Do you have a favorite item in your closet?

Right now, I think my favorite thing is a waistcoat I recently made. It fits really nicely and I love how it ties my outfit together. Another article of clothing that I am super proud of is a Victorian corset I made.

Do you feel like your style sets you apart?

Yes and no. I’ve seen a lot of people who don’t really care what they wear, they’re comfortable in whatever and wear whatever the newest fashion trend is. The fun thing about being into historical fashion is that you are always out of style, so you don’t have to worry about keeping up with trends.

What would you say to people who are thinking about trying out historical fashion?

Do a lot of thrifting because you can take old clothing that is not super expensive, but is well-made, and you can alter it. I think if you’re looking at having a historical wardrobe, quality is better over quantity. Also learning how to sew, it empowers you to really learn how the clothing functions.