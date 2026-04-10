Photograph by Andrew Doench

Experience cutting-edge dentistry in a beautiful spa-like environment. Dr. Maria Bustamante created Seven Star Dental to offer her patients a unique dental experience. Her main focus is in general and cosmetic dentistry, ranging from simple treatments to complete smile makeovers. Dr. Maria Bustamante puts high emphasis on advanced continuing education to offer her patients state-of-the-art cosmetic dentistry including Invisalign, porcelain veneers, same-day crowns, ZOOM! whitening, restorative dentistry, oral laser surgery, and full mouth rehabilitation. Her patients love the private treatment and consultation rooms, as they learn about their dental health and options for care. The relaxing touches like heated massage chairs, WiFi, Netflix, and refreshments compliment a comforting visit. Thanks to Dr. Bustamante’s dedication to dentistry along with a knowledgeable, friendly team and comfortable atmosphere, every Seven Star patient can expect a personable, seven-star experience!

7 W. Seventh St., Suite 1, Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 241-7827, www.sevenstardental.com