Seven Great Campgrounds to Pitch Your Tent This Summer

Photograph courtesy Hocking Hills, OH

According to Kampgrounds of America’s 2026 camping report, more than 52 million North American households camped in 2025, exceeding pre-pandemic participation levels and driving a $66 billion economic footprint. While picturesque campsites might conjure up beach or mountainside locations, Greater Cincinnati is actually home to a wide variety of impressive campgrounds.

Camping is a broad term—if you aren’t into pitching a tent and hiking in the woods, you still might love getting a restful nature experience from a glamping resort. If you haven’t tried RV camping, some locations are helping campers-to-be get a glimpse of that life (or even help them decide before buying) through camper rentals.

Whatever your comfort level, here are seven campgrounds around Cincinnati to consider. Some are likely minutes from home, while others are just more than a two-hour drive. Remember to book ahead, as some book six to 12 months out for the best spots.

Photograph courtesy Hocking Hills, OH

Hocking Hills

Logan, Ohio is one of the state’s best kept secrets—unless you’ve been to Hocking Hills already, and know the magic and deep healing the immersive nature experience there has to offer. The area is blooming with private and public accommodations, searchable by amenity and date.

Campbell Cove Campgrounds on Lake Logan offers RVs and tiny houses to rent, tent and RV camping, and camping cabins, as well as swimming, a playground, pontoon boat and kayak rentals, an arcade, and more.

For a more rustic adventure, check out Hocking Hills State Park’s primitive hike-in campground across State Route 374 at Rose Lake. Campers must hike their gear about half a mile from their car to their campsite, where more rugged camping awaits, including a water spigot in the parking area and pit latrines.

Many more amenities are available at Hocking Hills State Park Campgrounds by Old Man’s Cave. Heated showers, flush toilets, laundry, year-round dump and fill stations, a campground store, playgrounds, volleyball court, horseshoe pit, as well as a pool and weekend family-friendly movies in the amphitheater in summer. Right down the road, John Glenn Astronomy Park offers weekend programs and nightly stargazing.

Hueston Woods State Park

This one’s for the dogs. If you are camping with your furry friend, keep an eye out for dog beaches and play areas, such as Hueston Woods offers. Be warned, the dog beach isn’t fenced, so pick somewhere else if your pup is a runner—but that same lack of restriction gives them the ability to play right by their people swimming on the human beach, just steps away.

Beyond the beach, Hueston Woods State Park offers a variety of boating and hiking options, cabins, and a lodge. Look for the charming covered bridge and plan a horseback ride or picnic.

Photograph by Alexandra Frost

Jellystone Park Cincinnati

Located right near Kings Island, this kid-friendly hangout is a family getaway that leaves some of the tougher parts of camping to the birds. Wagon rides, foam parties, a large jumping pillow, pickleball, and shuffleboard are some of the main attractions making it a family summer camp-like experience.

Jump on the shuttle to Kings Island nearby, or use it as home base while you check out other attractions around Cincinnati.

East Fork State Park

Depending on your location, this drive to the forests of Batavia in Bethel offers stunning lake views and quite a few opportunities to feel fully immersed into nature. East Fork State Park has a variety of walking trails and hikes for a diverse age group and ability level. Look for mini golf and a fishing pier, but feel free to plan nothing and spend the day at the beach paddle boarding or swimming. The campground sometimes has fun group activities like movie night. There are even 17 equestrian sites if you camp with your horse.

Locals might not even realize this is one of the largest state parks in Ohio, right near home.

Natural Springs Resort

Just more than an hour north of Cincinnati, Natural Springs Resort is the perfect mix of a nature-filled getaway with some summer activities, from a splash park to mini train rides through the campground, that add to the experience. Campers can take a break at an ice cream shop and snack shack that means you don’t have to cook lunch between pool and beach visits, and stop for an afternoon iced coffee at the independent coffee store just near the entrance.

Campers with kids might prioritize a spot near the playground and basketball hoops, or larger groups can grab multiple spots together toward the middle of the park, where a large green space between rows creates a yard for kids to run around between spots.

The beautiful spring-fed lake has natural rock formations and feels nothing like your typical Ohio lake. Pro tip—cabins book quickly, so plan ahead.

Photograph courtesy Caesar Creek State Park

Caesar Creek State Park

This campground makes the list for two specific reasons—a big, beautiful lake that every Cincinnatian must boat on at some point in their lives, and the cul-de-sac-style campground roads that are perfect for young bike riders. One of the best parts of camping is that kids can have a little freedom to explore, and this campground offers just that, with some secret trails between campground sections.

Reservations can be made up to six months in advance to grab your favorite spot with a couple of friends, so you can end up with extra space with a cul-de-sac all to yourself.

When you are sick of s’mores and hot dogs, check out 73 Grill, a mainstay must-try on the way into Caesar’s Creek at 73 and 380. For rainier days, head into Waynesville for some shopping.

Lebanon/Cincinnati NE KOA

KOAs might have the reputation of being smaller and less nature-y than state parks, but what it lacks in extensive hiking trails it makes up for in October.

Halloween at Lebanon KOA is a whole production. You can expect to book a year in advance, and for there to be almost as much spookiness and haunted efforts as you’d find at Kings Island FearFest. The campgrounds compete for the best decorations, as do the campers in a costume contest. Then, campers trick or treat most weekends in October, in an experience that rivals any Halloween night in Cincinnati neighborhoods.

Behind Halloween weekends, this KOA has some fun activities like gaga ball and basketball courts, a pool and playground, and a great location to walk the streets of Lebanon, shopping on a Saturday. Also, this KOA has concrete pads on some sites with patio furniture and a fire pit, making for a less muddy experience in rainy spring months.