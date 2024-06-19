Scholarships: Stay Local

Photograph by Yeti Studios via Adobe Stock

Whether you’re graduating from high school in Cincinnati or looking to attend college in Cincinnati, odds are you’re seeking some financial aid. Check the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation’s website for more details about each scholarship.

Charles F. and Mary Yeiser Scholarship Endowment: Awarded to students attending college in Greater Cincinnati.

Lucian B. and Theodosia B. Woolfolk Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Awarded to students from Hamilton County high schools planning to attend college in Greater Cincinnati.

Richard B. Easley Scholarship Endowment: Awarded to graduating seniors in Greater Cincinnati.

Black Achievers College Scholarship Fund: Awarded to Black graduating seniors.

Deon Miller Scholarship Fund: Awarded to graduating seniors of the Cincinnati Public School District diagnosed with autism or special needs.

Frank Foster Skillman Scholarship Fund: Awarded to graduating seniors and those attending college within Greater Cincinnati.

John H. Crawford III Memorial Scholarship Fund: Awarded to minority graduating seniors from Ohio high schools planning to obtain a degree in music or a related field.

Lazarus Foundation Scholarship Fund: Awarded to students who graduate from Greater Cincinnati high schools.

Mark Hullar Scholarship Fund: Awarded to Cincinnati residents who graduate from the Cincinnati Public School District.