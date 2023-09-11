Retro-Hip Pike Street Diner Makes Everyday Feel Like Sunday

Pike Street Diner in Covington offers a small menu of a la carte options and boozy breakfast cocktails that make weekdays feel like Sundays. The retro-hip spot blends classic favorites with elevated ingredients and execution. The short menu covers everything you want from a diner brunch, including omelettes, waffles, and club sandwiches.

You can judge a diner by the quality of its burgers, and the Pike Smash (two four-ounce smash burger patties, white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, shaved iceberg lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun) does the place justice. The patties are juicy with crisped edges, and the onions add a surprising zip while the tomato and the pickles’ acidity keeps things level. Sandwiches and burgers come with fresh, golden fries lightly seasoned with salt and pepper that are almost better than the entrée.

When your sweet tooth calls, the S’mores French Toast (graham cracker–crusted French toast, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar) is ready to answer. All of the sugary toppings are supported by the pillowy soft French toast and savory eggs, a lovely contrast to the gooey marshmallow, and cinnamon-y graham crumbs. If the rich dish sounds like too much to conquer alone, make it a shared dessert.

Pike Street Diner, 9 W. Pike Street, Covington, (859) 279-3858