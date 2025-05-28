Reading On the Fly at the CVG Airport Library

Photograph courtesy CVG

Attention book lovers—you no longer need to lug a heavy book bag past Security or pay newsstand prices to read on your flight. Between gates B10 and B12, you’ll find the Airport Library, one of the few of its kind in the world. In May 2023, CVG opened the reading room in collaboration with the Kenton County Public Library to let travelers and flight crews alike enjoy a good book for free. Soon after, the Boone, Campbell, and Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Libraries got in on the action, providing reading materials and QR codes to access their digital collections.

Unlike traditional libraries, this one is open 24/7 and doesn’t require a library card for check-out—you can just grab a book and be on your way. You can even keep the book; those who wish to return theirs can do so at the Airport Library or any branch of the participating library systems. Reading materials can be donated at partner locations. (Adult fiction and biographies are the most requested.)