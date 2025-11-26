A Moonshiner’s Mansion for the Modern Homeowner

Photograph courtesy Dwell513

Since the early 1800s this Italianate in Prospect Hill’s Historic District has worn many hats. It once served as a working stable house, then later an apartment building. Some of its history is more colorful, though. In 1931, the building stood vacant and made headlines for a fire that broke out. It wasn’t the flames that were noteworthy, but what was hidden inside. Firefighters discovered what The Cincinnati Post called a “moonshine mash cache” —roughly 12 barrels’ worth of prohibited hootch.

In the 1900s, architect Donald Beck reimagined the property, transforming it into and approximately 3,200-square-foot home that blends historic elegance with modern comfort. From the street, its old world charm captivates passersby. Rich red brick features a smattering of orgiginal star bolts—fasteners that reinforce masonry and prevent the walls from buckling. In the limestone, large arches flank the front door—a preserved remnant from its equine era.

Photograph courtesy Dwell513

Once inside, a breathtaking foyer surprises in the best way. Enclosed in glass, the soaring space is illuminated by natural light. Rugged stone and brick from the exterior reappear here to provide textural balance against the glass. Looking up, second-floor balconies feature Tuscan columns for architectural interest.

The foyer sets the tone for the rest of the house. “A rare blend of eclectic design, historic integrity, and functional elegance, this residence makes a bold yet refines statement,” says Doug Spitz, the listing agent in the property’s recent sale.

Photograph courtesy Dwell513

There are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half-baths. While the bathrooms favor modernity, the main living areas are lean historic, with crystal chandeliers, an elaborate fireplace surround, and window seats in the bedrooms. This mixture of old and new allows the owner to embrace this preffered aesthetic or update as desired.

Outdoor spaces include a lush slate patio, plus a rooftop dek that provides uninterrupted skyline views. Possibilities seem endless here, and Spitz agrees, “With limitless potential, it is one of the city’s most iconic homes.

Photograph courtesy Dwell513