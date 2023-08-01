You don’t have to cross the pond to experience an Italian vacation. A Tuscan getaway is right here in Ohio! Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa’s 55-acre estate is only a four hour drive from Cincinnati, tucked away in Canton with an on-site spa, restaurants, and, of course—wine.

Stay at the Resort

Overnight accommodations at Gervasi Vineyard are so luxurious that you’ll feel like you really are staying in a Tuscan villa. There are several options to choose from: Villas, The Farmhouse, and The Casa. The Villas are true Tuscan-inspired suites, spacious, with high-end amenities and an adjacent outdoor patio with beautiful lakeside views. The upscale boutique hotel, The Casa (above), features in-suite fireplaces, heated tile floors, and walk-in showers. Then there’s The Farmhouse. Originally built as a residence in 1830, the restored farmhouse has been fully updated to welcome you. The house features vintage-style furniture and touches of farm decor that pays homage to the estate’s history as a sawmill and dairy farm. The charming house has a wrap-around porch and can accommodate up to eight people. Regardless of the option you choose, a complimentary Italian-style continental breakfast is offered each morning to be delivered to the room.

Relax at the Spa

You don’t have to be an overnight guest at the resort to take advantage of The Spa—you can spend a day trip taking in the vineyard views while enjoying relaxing treatments. The 5,000-square-foot spa adds a whole new level to the spa experience. Spend some me-time or bond with your significant other with one of the couples packages. All spa services (Massages, Facials, and Body Indulgences) start with a warm ‘Tranquility’ welcome 30 minutes before your service. During the welcome, guests are given a tour of The Spa and a complimentary glass of Gervasi Vineyard wine and light refreshments. Guests have access to the changing rooms where a robe and slippers are waiting with a warm neck wrap. After the welcome, guests are off to their service of choice. Whether you’re looking for a quick manicure or want to ease muscle tension with a massage, there are dozens of options to choose from including a warm Himalayan salt stone massage, HydraFacial, and signature manicures.

Eat Italian Cuisine and Drink Wine

There are five on-site restaurants and bars where you can indulge in a variety of cuisine. The Bistro is a rustic upscale bistro that serves antipasti, pasta, and pizza along with Sunday brunch. The Crush House wine bar offers casual fare that you can carry out to your room and The Piazza is a casual outdoor dining spot where you can enjoy a cocktail and small bites, and it’s an absolute dream during warmer months. The Still House is a swanky coffeehouse and cocktail lounge featuring Gervasi Caffé signature roast, Gervasi Spirits, craft cocktails, award-winning wines, and a delectable appetizer menu. Gervasi’s newest addition to the property, The Cave, features a unique and intimate wine-tasting experience. Built underground, The Cave is all about the wine. Guests can experience The Cave by enjoying a Cave Tasting Tour or stopping in during public hours.

Book Your Stay

Spend a weekend at Gervasi Vineyard this summer for a Tuscan-like experience within driving distance. Visit the website to book your stay, explore spa services, and check out the restaurant menu options.