Piroshky Piroshky Returns to the Midwest

Piroshky Piroshky is celebrating its 30th anniversary by traveling across the United States, and as luck would have it, the Seattle bakery has a stop in the Queen City on August 16.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY PIROSHKY PIROSHKY

Founded at the historic Pike Place Market, this Eastern European-inspired bakery has been offering hand-crafted sweet and savory pastries to loyal fans since 1992. Over the years, it’s garnered widespread acclaim, including being voted one of Smithsonian Magazine’s “20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”

If you stopped by the bakery’s storefront in the Emerald City, you’d most likely find yourself in that infamous long line of customers waiting to get their hands on those delicious handheld pies. But thankfully, you can visit the website and pre-order for pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-the Rhine. Our friends to the north can place orders for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eudora Brewing Co. in Dayton.

Enjoy a variety of savory items like the beef and cheese, potato and cheese, smoked salmon pate, and jalapeño and cheddar sausage. If you’re looking for something sweet, you can’t go wrong with the chocolate hazelnut cream roll, the cinnamon coffee roll, or the cinnamon cardamom braid.

Act fast: orders (a minimum of $50) must be placed by August 13 for Cincinnati pickup and by August 14 for Dayton pickup. For more information, visit www.piroshkybakery.com.