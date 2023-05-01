Sip wine and relax at the brand new spa and wine tasting experience at Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa. The Tuscan-inspired estate is located in Canton, Ohio, on 55 acres with views of the vineyards throughout the property. While the wine and tasting room are the reason visitors stay for a night or two, the brand new spa will soon become a favorite destination for those overnight guests and those who visit The Spa just to relax.

Whether you’re staying on the property or visiting to unwind, the 5,000 square-foot spa has you covered with a variety of spa services. Gervasi is committed to providing a luxurious experience for all guests, which starts with a Tranquility Welcome 30 minutes before your service. During the welcome, guests are given a tour of The Spa and a complimentary glass of Gervasi Vineyard wine and light refreshments. Guests have access to the changing rooms where a robe and slippers are waiting with a warm neck wrap. After the welcome, guests are off to their service of choice. Whether you’re looking for a unique manicure or want to ease muscle tension with a massage, there are dozens of options to choose from. Here are just a few of the services offered at the Gervasi Spa.

Warm Himalayan Salt Stone Massage

For greater pain relief, a warm salt stone massage helps achieve a greater sense of relaxation and eases muscle tension. The Himalayan salt stone has anti-inflammatory properties that naturally soothes sore muscles and replenishes the skin through trace elements in the stone.

Surrender Yourself Manicure

This is not your average manicure. The luxe treatment includes a multi-acid peel to exfoliate the skin along with a regimen that moisturizes hands using nail oil, a mineral and essential oil hand soak, and a massage using geranium, grapefruit, or lavender essence. Top it off with a pedicure to stimulate circulation with a relaxing massage and gentle exfoliation with salts and oils.

Signature Customized Facial

The Gervasi facial is tailored to your skin type to lift, refine, or calm depending on your skincare needs. Using a variety of products, the aesthetician will customize each step and finish the treatment with a 24-carat gold infused mask.

Couples Spa Suite Experience

Make any service or massage an experience for you and your partner. The couples spa suite experience includes a private suite for two, where you can soak in the suite’s air bath, enjoy the steam, and take advantage of a chromotherapy rain shower.

Learn more about the services and book your appointment

Treat yourself to wine tastings at the vineyard and relax at The Spa. Visit the website to learn more about the services and book your appointment.