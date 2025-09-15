Overlook the Valley in a Linwood Villa

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Realtors

Address: 5112 Shattuc Ave., Linwood

Price: $1,695,000

Custom built in 2008 by the home’s current owners, 5112 Shattuc Ave. takes elevated living to new heights. It sits perched over Little Miami valley and comes with extensive views worth the $1,695,000 price tag alone.

The house sits adjacent to Ault Park, and while private access to the park hasn’t been made available yet, David Dawson, executive sales vice president of Sibcy Cline Realtors and listing agent of the property, says new owners can choose to take advantage of this perk.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Realtors

But beyond all the spectacular views and access to nature, it’s the home’s spacious rooms, personal elevator—making aging in place possible—extensive hardwood flooring, and soaring ceilings throughout that make this house truly luxurious. In fact, the house might as well be a villa with the added benefit of only having one prior owner, says Dawson.

The current occupants built this house as their dream home. But it’s a dream that many potential buyers will find enticing. A gourmet style kitchen is a home chef’s dream, featuring double ovens, a prep sink, pantry and commercial gas cooktop, a marble floor, granite and slate countertops, a double-wide island, and plenty of wood shelving and cabinets.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Realtors

Homeowners that enjoy entertaining will like that the house comes with ample guest parking, a cozy fireplace built of natural gray stone, and a gathering space in the living room brimming with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the valley. Finally, eco-conscious buyers will appreciate the house’s rain collection lawn sprinkler system, LEED Platinum energy efficient construction with geothermal heating and cooling, and solar panels, capable of generating all the electricity the house needs, says Dawson. “Last month the solar panels generated 1.8 kwh of electricity and the house used 1.9 kwh, so in the hottest month of the year, the solar panels generated nearly all the electricity needed,” he says.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Realtors

Other standout features include the 28-by-16-foot covered and screened terrace off the main floor dining room. “It’s a massive space, and the current owners enjoy spending much of their time out there,” says Dawson. There’s also the second floor’s study/library replete with custom built-in wood shelves—and a private balcony from which new buyers can gaze out onto the valley below or survey all that’s included in their new Tuscan daydream of a home.