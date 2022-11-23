Our Thanksgiving 2022 Weekend Picks

Photograph by Rawpixel.com via stock.adobe.com

Happy Thanksgiving, Cincinnati! Spend time with loved ones and friends at these local events, including turkey trots, opportunities to give back, and places to see holiday magic light up the night.

113th Thanksgiving Day Race

This 10K run/walk starts and ends at Paycor Stadium and weaves through downtown, Over-the-Rhine, Newport, and Covington. There’s still time to register for this turkey trot here, so lace up your sneaks and get ready to burn the calories you’re sure to consume at Thanksgiving dinner.

Nov 24, 9 am, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

Fall Feast

Start the season of giving by volunteering at this annual Thanksgiving event, which has offered free meals to the community since 2005. As of Wednesday morning, spots are still available for the coat shop, beverage and bussers, clean up, and share a meal positions.

Nov 24, 10 am – 2 pm, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

This all-ages German-American festival offers authentic food and beverages, merchandise from local vendors, live music and choral entertainment, and more “European, yet Cincinnati” themed holiday fun.

Nov 25–Dec 31, Schmidlapp Event Lawn by Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Hungry Turkey Run 5K and Half Marathon

Head to Linwood for this Thanksgiving race in Otto Armleder Park. Holtman’s Donuts are waiting for you at the finish line, but the sweetest part of all? This fun run benefits Whole Again, a nonprofit that provides meals and educational and enrichment programming to at-risk youth.?

Nov 26, Otto Armleder Memorial Park, 5057 Wooster Pike, Linwood

Light Up the Square

The Fountain Square holiday tree lights up in spectacular fashion Friday night. Special guests Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis of WLWT and Freddy Mac and Nat from Q102 will emcee. You can also enjoy live music, a special appearance from Santa Claus, and a dazzling fireworks display. Feast on eats from foodtrucks SEA Cuisine, DelZotti’s, and Funnel of Luv, and stop by the Foundry across the street to see the Shillito’s Elves as they arrive for the season.

Nov 25, 6 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Light Up the Levee

Want more lights? We’ve got more lights! Head across the river to Newport on the Levee this Saturday for a festival of holiday cheer featuring the tree lighting ceremony hosted by JonJon of Kiss 107FM, visits with Santa at Santa House, and a Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks show to cap off the night.

Nov 26, 4–7 pm, Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport