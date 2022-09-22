Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25

Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events.

Great Outdoor Weekend

The Great Outdoor Weekend celebrates its 19th year with more than 100 free events across 10 counties in Greater Cincinnati, from fishing to birding to butterfly tagging and more. The festivities start with a Thursday happy hour at Rhinegeist Taproom and a Friday kickoff campfire. Find five can’t-miss Great Outdoor Weekend events here.

Sept 22–25, multiple locations

Kroger Wellness Festival

The Wellness Festival features healthy eats and support from experts in nutrition, fitness, health, and beauty care. Stop by this weekend to get cooking pointers from Chrissy Tiegen, a cardio workout with Carrie Underwood, business tips from Bethenny Frankel, music from Fitz & the Tantrums, and more.

Sept 23 & 24, 11 am – 7 pm, The Banks on Freedom Way

In Her Voice featuring Rapsody

Queens Village and Cradle Cincinnati present this second annual showcase of local Black performers and poets featuring Siobhan, Tiger Goods, Fortune the Queen, Kathy Y. Wilson, DJ Apryl Reign, DJ Queen Celine, MC Jori An, and Elementz Youth Poets.

Sept 23, 6 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Whispering Beard Folk Festival

Camp out at the Carriage House Farm this weekend to see folk acts including Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Chicago Farmer & The Field Notes, The Tillers, Eli Bedel and Sam Hibbard, Whiskey Bent Valley, BoysEasy, Tomeby, FERD, The Deslondes, The Harmed Brothers, Emily Nenni, The Winetree & special guests, Darrin Hacquard Band, Matthew Logan Vasquez, and Ruby Vileos. Good vibes only.

Sept 23–24, Carriage House Farm, 2872 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend

Photograph by Aiesha D. Little

Photograph by Aiesha D. Little

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Comic book fans will be soaring, web-swinging, and teleporting downtown this weekend for a celebration of beloved stories and characters from comics, books, television, and film. Mix with other fans, shop comic vendors and exhibitors, and don’t miss celebrity appearances by Christopher Lloyd, William Shatner, Richard Dreyfuss, Bonnie Wright, and others.

Sept 23–25, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Newport Oktoberfest

Raise a stein at Newport Festival Park this weekend at a free Oktoberfest celebration offering live German music, cold bier, brats and authentic German fare, contests, the chicken dance, and more—all under one tent.

Sept 23–25, Newport Festival Park, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Sonder & Friends Oktoberfest 5K

Didn’t find enough running fun at last weekend’s Hudepohl 14K? Sonder Brewing and friends host an Oktoberfest-themed 5K race through Mason. Race to the finish line to get your free beverage of choice and an event T-shirt. On your mark, get set, Prost!

Sept 24, 10 am, Sonder Brewing, 8584 Duke Blvd., Mason