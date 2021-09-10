Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 10–12

Raise a stein to German heritage, meet horror movie legends, get down to live music, and enjoy free festivals at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Covington Oktoberfest

Since 1979, Covington residents have gathered in MainStrasse Village and Goebel Park to celebrate our region’s German heritage. Celebrate tradition (and dust off your lederhosen) this weekend in the heart of Covington with live music from local artists, plenty of local beer, food, and art.

Sept 10–12, Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington

HorrorHound Weekend

After a 30-month hiatus, HorrorHound Weekend returns to Sharonville. Prepare to be scared at this convention for all lovers of things that go bump in the night. Horror movie buffs will love special guest appearances by Robert Englund, Michael Rooker, Billy Zane, and plenty of others at this terror-ific weekend event featuring a film fest, Q&A panels, vendor booths, and more. Find the digital weekend program guide here.

Sept 10–12, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Harvest Home Fair

This Cheviot tradition returns with a weekend of rides, game booths, exhibits, and competitions including fruits and vegetables, crafts, hobbies, and wine. Visit the fair’s artisan market, see beautiful displays at the art and flower shows, and grab a bite from a variety of food trucks. The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum 1869 Red Stockings vintage baseball team will be on hand for photos, kids’ activities, and an exhibition game.

Sept 9–12, Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Rd., Cheviot

Vinkolet Winery Art & Wine Festival

Now in its 22nd year, this festival hosts art for sale, wine, live music, and more. Browse and shop more than 40 booths, stick around for a wine tasting, and enjoy family fun all weekend in Colerain Township.

Sept 10–12, Vinkolet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Colerain Twp.

10th Annual NKY Music Festival

Get down to local music at this free festival in Devou Park. This year’s lineup includes Johnny Fink & The Intrusion, Highly Likely, Shifted Ale, Billy Two Shoes, Backtracks, The Yield, and Terry Bricking. Food and beverages are available for sale, and the whole family can enjoy arts and crafts in the kids’ tent.

Sept 11, 12:30–8 pm, Devou Park Bandshell, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington