Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: May 19-22

See a dance showcase, celebrate wine while supporting local charities, awe at the return of the May Festival, see a twist on a classic Jane Austen romance, pick fresh strawberries, and salsa with Cincinnati Magazine at Musical Brunch this weekend.

Cincinnati Ballet’s Bold Moves Festival

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, AXIS Dance, and others join the Cincinnati Ballet for the final weekend of this dance festival showcasing diversity and celebrating longtime artistic director Victoria Morgan’s last production, capping off her incredible 25-year career with the Ballet.

May 19–21, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati International Wine Festival

After two years of cancellations and postponements, this festival makes its triumphant return to raise funds for local charities and celebrate the wine industry at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Find the full tasting list of more than 700 wines, special events lineup, and more details here.

May 19–21, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Cincy Shakes Presents Pride and Prejudice

Kate Hamill adapts Jane Austen’s beloved tale of the Bennet sisters with a funky twist and “a good dose of the tongue-in-cheek” at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company this weekend. Friday’s performance is also a special fundraising gala; find more details here.

May 20–June 19, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

May Festival

The full May Festival Chorus returns to Music Hall for the longest continuously running choral festival in this hemisphere. This weekend, see American composer John Adams conduct his El Niño, and Austrian conductor Katharina Wincor makes her May Festival debut leading Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. Find the full lineup of events here.

May 20–28, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Strawberry Run Grand Opening

Now here’s a literal “weekend pick.” The Vincent family opens Strawberry Run for summer weekends of fresh strawberry picking—plus geraniums, marigolds, petunias, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, and plenty of family fun.

May 21, 8 am–8 pm, Strawberry Run, 9393 US-22, Clarksville, Ohio

Cincinnati Magazine’s Musical Brunch

This month’s Musical Brunch is a Latin celebration in a new location: The Cincinnati Club! Join us for Latin-inspired brunch, salsa dancing tips from pro instructors, tunes by Joel Alleguez, mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Mary’s, and more. Reserve your spot here.

May 22, 11 am, The Cincinnati Club, 30 Garfield Pl., downtown